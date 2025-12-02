Enraged Karachi mob burns robber alive after citizen killing in resistence to robbery

KARACHI: An enraged crowd burnt a robber alive after catching him in the Orangi Town neighbourhood of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, robbers had shot dead a citizen after the latter resisted a robbery in Baloch Goth, Orangi Town Sector 7.

Hearing the sound of the firing, people gathered, and the robbers began to flee the crime scene.

During the chase, one of the robbers was caught by the crowd.

The charged crowd severely tortured the robber, tying him to a pole. In their anger, they poured petrol on him and set him on fire, burning him alive.

A video shows the robber struggling and moving his hands and feet in a desperate attempt to save himself, but to no avail, while people filmed the horrific incident on their mobile phones.

A police officer arrived at the spot to extinguish the fire, but the robber had already died.

The police have suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of Orangi Town, Yousuf Mehar, for negligence, while he has been directed to report to the police headquarters West.

The police have lodged three First Information Reports (FIRs) regarding the incident, the first two against robbery and killing of the citizen and the third one one against the inhuman killing of the robber.

As many as 35 unknown individuals have been nominated in the FIRs.

The robber who was burnt alive was identified as Sajid.