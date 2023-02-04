Enraged mob burns ‘two robbers’ to death in Karachi

KARACHI: Two suspected robbers were burnt to death by an enraged mob near 4-K Chowrangi in Karachi’s Khawaja Ajmer Nagri area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, two suspected robbers were first ruthlessly beaten up by an enraged mob after they allegedly robbed a passerby near 4-K Chowrangi at Karachi’s Khawaja Ajmer Nagri area.

They were hit by people with everything available to them at that moment. Later, the enraged mob drew petrol from a nearby petrol pump and poured it on them before setting them on fire.

Meanwhile, the police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The police have recovered a pistol and two mobile phones have been recovered from the suspected robbers.

Earlier in 2022, two robbers with toy guns were caught red-handed and badly thrashed by citizens in Karachi.

The robbers were caught by the citizens after they were fleeing snatching the valuables from the masses near Golimar’s Sanitary Market.

The robbers were badly thrashed by the citizens and later were handed over to the Karachi police. The robbers in the initial investigation confessed to doing dacoities with the toy guns.

Comments