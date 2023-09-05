Ensuring ease of doing business govt’s top priority says Minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister of Planning and Development Sami Saeed reiterated that the caretaker government will ensure ease of doing business in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The minister made these remarks while chairing a “Sub-Committee on Proposed Law of Pakistan Business Portal” to promote the ease of doing business in the country, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Finance, Secretary Board of Investment (BOI), Joint Secretary Ministry of Commerce, Senior Joint Secretary Power Division and representatives from the Law Division were also present at the occasion.

The digitalization of regulatory bodies for the ease of doing business was the priority of the government, said the minister while directing the relevant ministries to ensure the complete facilitation for the ease of doing business in the country.

It is noted that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was set up to bring foreign direct investment to revive the country’s economy which envisages capitalising Pakistan’s untapped potential in key sectors which include defence production, agricultural and livestock, minerals and mining, information technology and energy.

The BOI representatives informed the meeting that the implementation of this law will have several benefits for the economy, including increased investment, job creation, and economic growth. It will also help improve our competitiveness in the global market and attract foreign investors who are looking for a stable and predictable regulatory environment.

It is noted that the caretaker prime minister has already set up a cabinet committee on economic revival to focus on short-term actions. Since the caretaker government has assumed the charge, several steps have been taken to improve the country’s economy.