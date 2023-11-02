Entry of men banned in female schools

PESHAWAR: The education department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has banned the entry of men in female schools across the province, ARY News reported.

The development follows after several complaints were filed at the Citizen’s Portal against allowing males to enter female schools.

According to a notification issued by the KP director of education, men’s entry has been banned in female schools while the schools’ authorities have been asked not to invite any male as chief guest to the female education facilities.

Only female chief guests are allowed to attend programs or events at the female schools in KP, the education department said.

Read more: KP govt to hire only female teachers at primary schools

Earlier this year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, in its unprecedented move, approved a proposal recommending the appointment of only female teachers at government-run primary education institutes across the province.

The approval came after the months when the provincial cabinet acted on the suggestions made by the KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department this year in January.