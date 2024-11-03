Environment woes: Lahore primary schools closed for one-week

LAHORE: Punjab government has announced closure of primary schools in Lahore for one week in response to the worsening smog and deteriorating air quality in the city.

The schools will remain closed from Nov 4 to 9, Punjab’s Environment Department has announced in a notification.

Senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has emphasized the need to prioritize the health and safety of students amid the ongoing polluted air crisis.

The decision made as Lahore grappling with severe air pollution levels, which have soared to alarming levels, affecting the health of residents, especially children.

Lahore has been consistently ranked among the most polluted cities globally, prompting urgent action from authorities.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the air direction from India, has been towards Lahore since one week resulting in increasing smog. “This issue could not be resolved without talking with India,” minister said.

“When Maryam Nawaz talked about climate diplomacy some miscreants started politics over it,” Aurangzeb said.

She said that the Green Lockdown will be enforced strictly. “In case of non-cooperation the city’s industries will be locked down,” minister said.

She said the farmers burning the residue at agriculture lands will be arrested.

It is to be mentioned here that Lahore authorities have intensified action against people involved in stubble burning across smog-affected districts of Punjab, including Lahore.

Some farmers clear their agricultural fields by burning the residue that is left on the land after harvesting to prepare the land for the next round of cultivation. It has been one of the biggest contributors to air pollution.