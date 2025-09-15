An excellent opening for Pakistani Textile Companies participating in TexWorld 2025!

PARIS: Pakistan’s Ambassador to France Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the three-day Texworld 2025 exhibition being held in Paris.

Twenty-three Pakistani companies are participating in the exhibition showcasing new concepts in innovation and sustainability in the textile sector.

The Ambassador interacted with Pakistani exhibitors and appreciated them for their dynamic role in promoting Pakistan’s textile exports in France and further strengthening the trade relations between the two countries.

Earlier, upon her arrival at the venue, the Ambassador was welcomed by President of Messe Frankfurt, Frédéric Bougeard and the Show Director, Nicolas Gouguenheim.