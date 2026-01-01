Enzo Maresca on brink of Chelsea exit?

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is facing the possibility of an early exit following a dramatic deterioration in his relationship with the Premier League club, sources have told local media.

Chelsea are understood to be holding emergency internal discussions regarding Maresca’s position after weeks of growing uncertainty, both on and off the pitch.

A separation is now considered increasingly likely, with indications that Maresca may not be in charge for Sunday’s away fixture against Manchester City.

The pressure intensified after Chelsea were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, a result that extended their poor league run to just one win in seven matches.

Enzo Maresca was booed by sections of the home crowd, underlining the frustration among supporters amid the team’s continued struggles.

Sources suggest Maresca himself has grown disillusioned and may be open to leaving the club, although it remains unclear whether he would do so without a compensation package.

The former Leicester City manager is under contract until 2029, with an option for an additional year.

Chelsea’s hierarchy is believed to be increasingly concerned not only by on-field results, including the team dropping 15 points from winning positions this season, but also by Maresca’s conduct away from matches.

Tensions reportedly escalated following cryptic comments made by the coach after a win over Everton on December 13, when he referred to experiencing his “worst 48 hours” at the club.

Those remarks reportedly left senior figures confused, especially as Maresca later declined to clarify his comments despite repeated questions.

Further eyebrows were raised after Enzo Maresca opted out of post-match media duties following the Bournemouth draw, with assistant coach Willy Caballero stepping in instead.

While the club attributed Maresca’s absence to illness, reports later suggested the coach had chosen not to speak publicly as he weighed his future amid dissatisfaction with aspects of the club’s long-term project.

Chelsea’s owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, are said to be cautious about making another mid-season managerial change, mindful of the turbulence that followed the dismissals of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter during their first year in charge.

However, should Maresca depart, Chelsea would be forced into appointing their fifth permanent manager since the takeover in 2022.