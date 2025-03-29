Eoin Morgan names his picks for England’s white-ball captain

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has revealed his top picks for the side’s white-ball captaincy following Jos Buttler’s resignation.

England are reportedly considering several names for the position after the wicketkeeping batter stepped down from the role following their dismal outing in the Champions Trophy 2025.

With Joe Root ruling himself out of contention, Eoin Morgan has backed Test captain Ben Stokes and batter Harry Brook as his frontrunners for the role.

“I think it’s imperative that you will always have a target in mind. With the recent form the side, particularly in white-ball cricket, has had, you can’t go out and all of a sudden try and win absolutely everything,” the former England captain said in an interview with a UK media outlet.

Morgan was of the view that Ben Stokes could be the best option for the role.

“I think a bit of a left-field call would be to ask Ben Stokes to consider the role, not necessarily on a full-time basis. You would have to create an environment where Ben would slip in and out seamlessly in preparation for big tournaments and then sit on the backburner and focus on Test match cricket until those big tournaments came up, he said.

The former England captain also voiced support for Harry Brook for the role, following his short stint in the England’s home series against Australia last year.

“If you highlight something that’s in three years, four years, somebody like Harry Brook would do a magnificent job,” Morgan said. “He had the captaincy at the end of our summer last year against a really strong Australian side and I thought he was impressive.”