“Never watched the highlights” – Eoin Morgan on England’s 2015 World Cup defeat to Bangladesh

Former England captain Eoin Morgan disclosed that he has never watched the highlights of their defeat to Bangladesh in an elimination match during the 2015 World Cup.

The match between England and Bangladesh took place at the Adelaide Oval, marking the end of the English team’s World Cup campaign in 2015.

Bowling first, England managed to take early wickets but Mahmudullah – who was batting in the middle order – scored a fantastic century helping Bangladesh to set a target of 275 in 50 overs.

While chasing the target, England’s batsmen Ian Bell and Jos Buttler scored half-centuries, but the team still fell 15 runs short.

Just before England’s World Cup 2023 game against Bangladesh on Tuesday, the former skipper Morgan stated that he expressed that he doesn’t want to be reminded of that loss. He believed that Bangladesh had better seamers in 2015.

During an interview with the media, Morgan said:

“I have actually never watched the highlights as it always seems to crop up and Naseer Hussain always brings that up. I don’t need to remind myself. They are a good team and they are difficult to play against, I would probably say they had a lot more experience in the seam bowling department in 2015. I think the talent makes up for the lack of experience. They were a good side and probably better than us in Adelaide.”

However, the loss against Bangladesh marked England’s white-ball revolution, which eventually led them to lift the World Cup in 2019 under Eoin Morgan’s captaincy.

“I do feel the conditions here will suit England” – Eoin Morgan

During the interview, the former skipper backed his former team in the upcoming encounter between England and Bangladesh, he said that the wicket should support England’s seamers.

“They (Bangladesh) are a tricky side to play against regardless of where they play. But I do feel the conditions here will suit England more than Bangladesh. Having watched them play the other day, we saw just a bit of bounce that might suit the England seamers and take Bangladesh’s strength out a little bit.” He concluded.

In the first match of the ICC World Cup 2023, England – the defending champions – faced a humiliating nine-wicket defeat against New Zealand and are eager to secure their first victory on Tuesday.