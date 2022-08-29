House of the Dragon: Episode 2 leaked on Torrent sites

The recently aired second episode of HBOs ‘House of the Dragon’ is available to watch on several Torrents sites in HD quality.

After a much successful and most-streamed launching episode of the ‘Dragons’ franchise, the second episode of the series aired last night, and managed to maintain the previously garnered hype to an extent.

However, the instalment is the latest to fall victim to piracy, as episode 2 of ‘House of The Dragon’ was made available on various online portals and Torrent sites, including the famous ones like ‘Tamilrockers’ and ‘Telegram’, to stream and download in HD quality.

About the episode:

The new episode of the ‘Thrones’ prequel begins with a half-a-year leap after King Viscerys (Paddy Considine) lost his wife and son in a birth scene. The show further picks up with young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) having been chosen as the new heir to the iconic ‘Iron Throne’ by her father.

It is pertinent to mention that the fantasy drama broke all viewership records with its premiere last week. The launching episode managed to draw over 10 million viewers to the streaming portal and television combined, which is the most number of audience for a new original series in the history of HBO.

By the end of the week, the episode was watched by over 20 million viewers, in addition to being a top trend on the micro-blogging site for more than 14 hours after the original release.

House of The Dragon

The show, set 200 years before the events in the novel series ‘A Song Of Ice and Fire’ by George R.R. Martin started streaming on Sunday, August 21 on HBO Max.

George R.R. Martin has co-written the show with Ryan Condal, while the direction is helmed by Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner and Geeta Vasant Patel.

Actor Emma D’Arcy plays the main role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the web series. Other cast members include Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans.

