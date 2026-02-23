What do Epstein Files Actually Say About Stephen Hawking

The unsealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender and financier, have sparked widespread interest since their initial release in early 2024 and subsequent expansions under the Epstein Files Transparency Act of 2025. Among the high-profile names mentioned is the late physicist Stephen Hawking, whose association with Epstein has been scrutinized amid viral claims and misinformation. However, a close review of the files reveals a limited and non-incriminating connection, primarily tied to a scientific event and a unsubstantiated rumor referenced in Epstein’s communications.

The 2006 Scientific Conference on Epstein’s Island

Stephen Hawking, the renowned theoretical physicist who passed away in 2018, attended a physics conference titled “Confronting Gravity” in March 2006, hosted and funded by Epstein in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The event, held near Epstein’s private island of Little Saint James, brought together prominent scientists, including three Nobel laureates. Photographs from the gathering show Hawking participating in discussions and a boat excursion to the island, framing Epstein as a self-styled “science philanthropist” who supported academic endeavors.

This conference occurred shortly before Epstein faced his first criminal charges in Florida for unlawful sexual activity with a minor, to which he pleaded guilty in 2008. There is no evidence in the files suggesting Hawking was aware of or involved in Epstein’s illicit activities during this trip. Hawking’s name does not appear in Epstein’s infamous flight logs for trips associated with abuse, further distancing him from the core allegations against the financier.

The 2015 Email and Unfounded Allegation

Hawking’s most direct mention in the Epstein files comes from a January 2015 email from Epstein to his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. In the message, Epstein instructed Maxwell to offer a reward to friends, family, or acquaintances of Virginia Giuffre—one of Epstein’s accusers—if they could disprove certain claims made by Giuffre. Among these, Epstein referenced an allegation that Hawking had “participated in an underage orgy” on the Virgin Islands.

The email reads in part: “the strongest is the clinton dinner, and the new version in the virgin isalnds that stven hawking partica-ted in an underage orgy.” This claim appears to stem from Epstein’s efforts to discredit Giuffre amid her 2015 defamation lawsuit against Maxwell. Importantly, Giuffre herself has never publicly accused Hawking of any misconduct, and no supporting evidence for the allegation has emerged in the documents or subsequent investigations.

The Department of Justice’s 2026 release of additional files, prompted by congressional legislation, has not uncovered new details implicating Hawking. Instead, it reinforces that his mentions are contextual to Epstein’s broader network of influential contacts, many of whom were not accused of wrongdoing.

Debunking Viral Misinformation

Social media has amplified false narratives about Stephen Hawking’s involvement, including fabricated images purporting to be court excerpts claiming he had “proclivities” for certain activities or was mentioned over 200 times in the files. Fact-checks confirm these are not part of the official records; Hawking is referenced only a handful of times, mostly in relation to the 2006 conference and the 2015 email. Claims of intimate relationships or extensive mentions, often spread on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), lack substantiation and appear designed to sensationalize the story.

Hawking, celebrated for his contributions to cosmology and his bestselling book A Brief History of Time, maintained a public persona focused on science and advocacy for disability rights. His estate and representatives have not commented on the file releases, but experts emphasize that the documents do not tarnish his legacy.

Broader Context of the Epstein Files

The Epstein files, comprising millions of documents, emails, and media, detail the financier’s web of influence, including connections to figures like former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, and others. While some names are linked to allegations of abuse, many—including Hawking—are cited in passing without implication. The ongoing releases aim to promote transparency, though they have also fueled conspiracy theories and required corrections for redaction errors by the DOJ.

As investigations continue, the files underscore Epstein’s strategy of leveraging philanthropy to ingratiate himself with elites, but they offer no credible evidence against Hawking beyond a debunked rumor.