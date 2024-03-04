Erdogan congratulates Shehbaz on re-election as PM

ISLAMABAD: President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan for second time, ARY News reported.

In a telephonic conversation, the Turkish President expressed his belief that relations between Turkiye and Pakistan will deepen and expand during the new period.

The call also addressed Turkiye-Pakistan relations, as well as regional and global issues.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan’s 24th prime minister (PM) after securing 201 votes while his Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) opponent Omar Ayub Khan secured 92 votes.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif elected Pakistan’s 24th elected PM

The session chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, began with the oath-taking of PML-N’s Jam Kamal.

Shehbaz Sharif was jointly backed by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The PM elect Shehbaz Sharif to take oath as Pakistan’s 24th Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan today March 4 (Monday).

According to sources, President Arif Alvi will administer oath to the newly elected Prime Minister in a ceremony held at President’s House at 3 pm

Sources said that invitation letters were sent to guests, whereas Army Chief General Asim Munir, caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Chief Ministers and governors of all provinces will also participate in the oath-taking ceremony.