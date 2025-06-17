Erdogan says Israel under Netanyahu ‘biggest threat’ to region

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being “the biggest threat” to the Middle East region, in a phone call with Qatar’s emir on Tuesday, his office said.

Erdogan said that he “will continue his efforts to end the spiral of violence, and that Netanyahu has shown once again that he is the biggest threat to the security of the region,” according to the presidency.

Russia says Israel attacks on Iran are illegal, notes Iran’s commitment to NPT

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denounced continued Israeli attacks on Iran as illegal and said a solution to the conflict over Tehran’s nuclear programme could only be found through diplomacy.

A ministry statement posted on Telegram noted Iran’s “clear statements” on its commitment to adhere to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and its willingness to meet with U.S. representatives.

The statement also said Moscow was waiting for the International Atomic Energy Agency to provide “unvarnished” assessments of the damage caused to Iranian nuclear facilities by Israeli attacks.