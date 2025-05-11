Erdogan to Macron: efforts to end Ukraine war at ‘turning point’

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday told French leader Emmanuel Macron that a “historic turning point” has been reached in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Erdogan’s office.

In a phone call, Erdogan told Macron that “a historic turning point has been reached in efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, that this opportunity must be seized, and that Turkey is ready to provide all kinds of support, including hosting negotiations, to achieve a ceasefire and lasting peace,” the Turkish presidency said.

On a visit to Kyiv on Saturday, the leaders of France, the UK, Germany and Poland pressured Russia — with US President Donald Trump’s support — to commit to an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine starting from Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he expected Moscow to commit to a 30-day ceasefire, adding that Kyiv was “ready” to meet Russia for direct truce talks if it did so.

His comments came after Russia’s Vladimir Putin called on Kyiv to meet in Istanbul for talks on May 15, although he did not commit to a ceasefire.

Turkey, which twice hosted talks between Russia and Ukraine at the start of the war, has good relations with the two warring sides.

During the phone call, Erdogan also emphasised “the importance of continuing cooperation in sensitively managing the processes of initiating lasting peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and supporting Ukraine’s recovery”, according to the presidency.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday joined a video conference with about 20 other member countries of the “coalition of the willing” supporting Ukraine.

At the meeting, he said “Turkey supports the establishment of an unconditional ceasefire and the efforts in this direction,” a Turkish diplomatic source said.