Eric Bana felt ‘bitterly disappointed’ during ‘Untamed’ shoot

Australian actor Eric Bana, leading Netflix’s murder mystery, ‘Untamed’, revealed why he was left ‘bitterly disappointed’ during the filming of the miniseries.

In a new interview with a foreign publication, Eric Bana, 56, opened up on filming for Netflix series ‘Untamed’ in the wilderness of British Columbia, when he revealed one regret that the ‘Star Trek’ actor walked away with from his latest project.

“We were mostly pretty remote up in the mountains during the day, so I was always trying to spot a bear,” he said. “And I was bitterly disappointed that I didn’t see one.”

Bana continued to share that there was ‘a bear man on set who would come in and ensure there were no grizzlies or black bears’ in the vicinity, which further lessened his chances of seeing the creatures in their natural habitats.

However, despite having no luck with a bear spotting, he admits, “It was pretty awesome up there.”

Notably, the six-episodic miniseries, by creators Elle and Mark L. Smith, stars Bana as Kyle Turner, an investigative special agent of the National Park Service, investigating the mysterious death of a female rock climber, who is believed to have fallen to her death, at Yosemite National Park.

All the episodes of the murder mystery show, also featuring Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago and Wilson Bethel in the cast, premiered on the streaming platform on July 17.

