Erika Kirk and Candace Owens to meet after podcaster's viral controversial claim

Erika Kirk confirmed she will meet Candace Owens on Monday, days after Charlie Kirk’s widow joined a CBS town hall and told the commentator she wanted her to stop hawking conspiracy theories about her late husband’s assassination.

Erika wrote in a post on X that she and Owens would have a “private, in-person meeting” on Monday.

She mentioned that they have “agreed to put public discussions, livestreams, and tweets on hold until after this meeting” and expressed her anticipation for a “productive discussion.” Owens also stated on X that she is “very much looking forward to this discussion.”

The meeting follows an interview Erika Kirk gave to CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss last week for a town hall that aired Saturday. During the broadcast, Weiss asked Erika Kirk what she would want to say to Owens, who has been amplifying conspiracy theories regarding Charlie Kirk’s death.

“Stop,” Erika Kirk said. “That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop.”

Candace Owens, a former employee of Charlie Kirk’s conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA and once a friend, had previously likened their relationship to that of a “brother and sister.”

Candace posted a lengthy video a day after Charlie’s assassination, saying she wanted him to be recognized for his career and ideas. Since then, however, Owens has promoted conspiracy theories regarding his murder and leveled unsubstantiated fraud accusations concerning the finances of Turning Point, which is currently managed by Erika Kirk.

The US Treasury Department has confirmed that none of the tax-exempt entities overseen by Erika Kirk are currently under investigation by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).