Erin Holland admits role in Ben Cutting, Sohail Tanvir altercation

Australian presenter Erin Holland has admitted her role in the infamous altercation between her husband Ben Cutting and Sohail Tanvir during the PSL 2022.

The issue between the two players began in the CPL 2018 when Cutting hit Tanvir for a six.

After dismissing the Australian batter on the very next ball, the former Pakistan pacer showed Cutting an obscene gesture in the heat of the moment.

Tanvir later apologised to Ben Cutting after the incident, and the two seemed to settle their difference.

However, the Australian batter reignited the spat years later in a PSL game.

After hitting Sohail Tanvir for 27 runs in his over, Cutting mimicked the middle finger gesture, leaving the former Pakistan pacer enraged.

Following the game, he lamented the fact that the Australian batter had a grudge against him despite his apology.

“I had no idea that he still had a grudge,” Sohail Tanvir said.

Ben Cutting’s wife, Erin Holland, has now revealed what triggered the response from her husband in the PSL game.

During an appearance on a private TV channel alongside the former Pakistan pacer, she said that it was she who reminded Cutting of Tanvir’s gesture in the CPL game.

“I am actually to blame for what happened in that [PSL] game because it started in the CPL. That game where you guys flayed when Ben was playing Zalmi and you were playing for Quetta. I was like, ‘Ben, that is the guy that you know,’ and he was like, ‘It is too’. I feel really bad for reminding him,” she said.

Hearing Erin Holland’s admission, Sohail Tavir quipped, “I was so surprised he waited for five years. You waited for me to get old and not bowl well.”