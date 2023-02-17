Erin Holland wins internet with her latest pictures

Pictures of PSL 8 presenter Erin Holland from the Multan Cricket Stadium are going viral on social media.
Erin Holland, the wife of Australia and Karachi Kings all-rounder Ben Cutting, shared the pictures on her Instagram account. The former Miss World Australia looked gorgeous in a sky-blue-coloured western outfit.
Moreover, the pictures of her in an exquisite green dress went viral. She said she was happy to return as a presenter for the tournament.
It is pertinent to mention that she has won hearts in the tournament throughout the years, especially with the pictures and videos of her in eastern dresses.
Earlier, she shared her secrets for staying fit throughout the year.
The 32-year-old revealed that she moves her body every day but said that it is okay not to have a good day for a workout.
She went on to say that she keeps her nutrition in check, adding that she has a knack for pushing herself beyond what is healthy. She admitted to using less sugar in her meals.