Erin Moriarty reveals she’s been diagnosed with Graves’ disease

Erin Moriarty, best known for her role as Annie January/Starlight in the hit Prime Video series The Boys, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Graves’ disease.

The 30-year-old actress shared the news with her fans on Instagram, saying that she had been feeling unwell for some time but had blamed it on stress and tiredness.

Erin Moriarty explained that she was diagnosed about a month ago, and since starting treatment, she has already begun to feel better.

“Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on,” Erin Moriarty wrote. “It’s been increasing in strength ever since.”

Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that affects the thyroid gland and can lead to hyperthyroidism, which is when the body makes too much thyroid hormone.

This can cause a wide range of symptoms such as weight loss, anxiety, tremors, and tiredness. The condition is more common in women and often appears in those over the age of 20.

In her heartfelt post, Erin Moriarty urged others not to ignore their symptoms like she did. “If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked,” she said. “Don’t ‘suck it up’ and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy.”

Erin Moriarty has starred in The Boys since it launched in 2019. The series has been a major success and is set to end with its fifth season in 2026.

Before joining The Boys, Erin Moriarty appeared in shows such as Jessica Jones, True Detective, and Red Widow. She also featured in the 2013 coming-of-age film The Kings of Summer and will next be seen in the upcoming horror movie True Haunting.

The actress’s revelation comes just months after Star Wars star Daisy Ridley also shared that she had been diagnosed with Graves’ disease, highlighting the growing awareness of the condition. Like Erin Moriarty, Ridley had at first blamed her symptoms on stress.

Fans of Erin Moriarty and The Boys have flooded social media with messages of support, praising her openness and encouraging attitude. Moriarty’s honesty has sparked important conversations about health, especially the importance of not brushing off symptoms as “just stress.”