Ertugrul’s Engin Altan fraud case: Lahore court dismisses bail plea of Kashif Zameer

LAHORE: A Lahore court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of TikToker Kashif Zameer in a case related to alleged fraud with Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul’s hero Engin Altan, ARY News reported.

Kashif Zameer in his petition maintained that the allegations against him are baseless. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for his release from illegal police custody.

The court rejected bail plea of TikToker Kashif Zameer.

A Judicial Magistrate on June 22 had granted bail to Tik Toker Kashif Zameer in a case of impersonating as a government official and carrying illegal weapons

Judicial Magistrate Noushaba Yousuf approved the bail of the accused, who is in jail on judicial remand, subject to submission of a surety bond of Rs100,000.

According to the investigation officer (IO) of the case, TikToker Zameer invited the Turkish actor to Pakistan for different events and handed him a bogus cheque of Rs80 million, after which the actor cut short his visit and left the country.

He said a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the accused on a complaint of Engin Altan.

The FIR lodged at Racecourse police station said the accused issued the Ertuğrul actor bogus cheques against some agreements and defamed him by using his name and pictures without his permission for ulterior motives.