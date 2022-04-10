Sunday, April 10, 2022
Ertugrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s son, 6, participates in first official race

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s six-year-old son Emir Aras Düzyatan participated in his first official race on Sunday.

Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essayed the lead character in the record-breaking drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared the update on his Instagram regarding his son, Emir Aras Düzyatan’s participation in the bike race.

His wife, Neslisah Alkoclar also expressed her excitement to watch her son taking part in his first official bike race. She wrote on Twitter that her son went to his first official race.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neslisah Alkoclar (@neslisahduzyatan)

