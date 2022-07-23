‘Ertuğrul’ actor Ugur Günes stars in Indian music video

Turkish star Ugur Gunes aka Tuğtekin of ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul’ starred in Indian music video of song ‘Woh Beetey Din’ opposite Tanya Singh.

The song by Indian Music label, T-Series – which is a remake of the similarly-titled track ‘Woh Beete Din’ from the 1984 Bollywood movie ‘Purana Mandir’ features Ugur Gunes and actor-singer Tanya Singh as the lead pair.

The music video about the love story of a Turkish man and an Indian girl was shot in his homeland Turkey, however, Gunes flew to India recently to promote his Indian debut in the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Speaking about her rendition of the track, at a press outing, Singh said, “It is because of my wish and motive of bringing back pop culture to the industry that I came up with ‘Woh beetey din’.”

Director of the MV, Prem Raj Soni joined in saying, “The song is so soothing that it will definitely touch everyone’s heart, and shooting with Tanya Singh was an inspiring journey!”

The soulful number which premiered earlier this week was originally composed by Ajit Singh (father of Tanya Singh), while the lyrics were by her mother, Gitanjali Singh.

It is pertinent to mention that the song ‘Woh Beetey Din’ is the first-ever Indo-Turkish musical collaboration.

