Esha Deol regrets turning down THIS hit item song

Bollywood diva Esha Deol expressed her regret on rejecting quite a few hit projects, including the item song ‘Beedi Jalaile’.

In a new interview with Indian YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Esha Deol looked back at some of her tough career decisions, to abide by her family values, and admitted that she regrets turning down hit projects like ‘Golmaal’ and ‘Beedi’ song of ‘Omkara’.

“There were a couple of very good films which I could have done, but I don’t know what I was thinking, and I said no to them,” she told the interviewer. “They went on to be big hits, which I could have had to my credit.”

However, when asked if her decisions were driven by arrogance, Deol refuted saying, “Nahi nahi, itna arrogant nahi banao mujhe (No, no, don’t make me sound that arrogant). I was very well-behaved, naïve, and a very innocent girl when I was working in films then. I was not arrogant like people think.”

“Some of them were date issues, sometimes I thought I wouldn’t be able to justify the role. I was not comfortable doing some roles. I took certain decisions keeping my family values in mind as I didn’t want to offend some people. I had to keep many things in mind,” she explained the reason.

Notably, the hit song ‘Beedi Jalaile’, from ‘Omkara’, eventually featured Bipasha Basu, whereas, Rimi Sen played the only female character in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Deol is awaiting the release of Vikram Bhatt’s thriller flick ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’, co-starring Adah Sharma and Anupam Kher.