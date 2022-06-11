Sharp nose and fair skin? Esha Gupta spills dark secrets of Bollywood

Bollywood diva Esha Gupta recalled times when she was asked to get fairness injections and a nose job done.

The ‘Jannat 2’ debutante – who is currently making headlines for her performance in the latest season of Bobby Deol’s crime drama ‘Aasharam’ – spilled some dark secrets of the Indian film industry during a recent tell-all.

“At the starting of my career, I was advised to get my nose sharpened. I was told my nose is round,” Gupta told a newspaper.

She further added: “A long time ago, people also advised me to get injections for fair skin and even I got carried away for some time. I went ahead and found out that such an injection would cost Rs 9000. I won’t name them but you will find many of our actresses with fair skin.”

Ahead in the interview, Gupta also touched upon Indian female actors being under excessive pressure of looking ‘beautiful’ and added: “I would never want my daughter to become an actor otherwise she will face the pressure of looking beautiful from a young age. She will not be able to live her life like a normal, real person. I’d want, she becomes an athlete, she would not have to study much either.”

On the acting front, Esha Gupta has just delivered an impressive performance in ‘Aashram 3’ and has already been roped in for the following season. She also has Priyadarshan’s ‘Hera Pheri 3’ in the pipeline.

