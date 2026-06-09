JHANG: Significant progress has been made in the case of first-year student Eshal Fatima, who allegedly died after being abducted and subjected to sexual assault in Jhang, officials said.

Jhang police confirmed the arrest of two more suspects identified as Muhammad Hassan and Umais, while a female facilitator has also been taken into custody. The main accused, Khalil-ur-Rehman, was already in police custody.

According to police, the suspects were traced to Lahore using modern investigative techniques, CCTV footage, and other digital evidence under the direction of DPO Jhang Sajad Hussain. The vehicle used in the incident has also been recovered from Jhang.

Police stated that an FIR regarding the alleged abduction of Eshal Fatima had already been registered at Satellite Town police station. Initial findings suggest that the victim and the main accused were known to each other, while arrested suspects claim that the victim was shifted to hospital after her condition deteriorated.

DPO Jhang Sajad Hussain said all aspects of the case are being examined in detail, and the investigation will be completed on merit in light of forensic and post-mortem reports.

In the background, the tragic incident in Jhang sparked widespread outrage after reports emerged that the student was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted before her death.

CCTV footage obtained by ARY News reportedly shows the suspects abandoning the victim outside a hospital in a critical condition before fleeing the scene.

The victim’s family has demanded swift justice, a transparent investigation, and exemplary punishment for all those involved.