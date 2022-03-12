‘He is already married’: Eshal Fayyaz shares her marriage plans

The young model-actor Eshal Fayyaz recently shared her marriage plans, said she wants to marry popular actor Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The ‘Kaaf Kangana’ fame Eshal Fayyaz recently appeared in a digital show, where she talked about her wish to marry actor Hamza Ali Abbasi but ‘he is already married’.

While talking about marriage plans in one of the segments, Eshal was asked by the host to pick an actor from the showbiz industry she would like to tie the knot with, “All of them are already married,” she remarked in a flash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nashpati Prime (@nashpati.prime)

When further questioned if she wants to marry someone who is ‘married’, Eshal countered with a question “Are you married?”, to which the show host responded in an affirmative. “I have two kids as well,” he said.

Later, the celeb asked the host to take the guess to see if he can get to the man of Eshal’s dreams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eshal Fayyaz (@ieshalworld)

“Does he own a production house?”, questioned the host, which was replied negatively, and before the guy could drop his second guess, Fayyaz revealed the man saying “Hamza Ali Abbasi”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eshal Fayyaz (@ieshalworld)

Eshal who is one of the rising names of the showbiz industry began her career with modeling before eventually making her way to TV and films. She is known for her work in the 2019 movie ‘Kaaf Kangana’ alongside Ayesha Omar and Sami Khan.

Comments