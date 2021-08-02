PIA schedules 11 especial Iraq-bound flights for Ashura pilgrimage

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines has on Monday announced especial flight operations for Najaf pilgrimage starting August 11 where 11 flights will take off with pilgrims willing to visit Najaf ahead of Ashura, ARY News reported.

The 11 Najaf-bound flights will operate from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore starting August 11, while the return begins from August 21, the PIA chief Air Marshal Arshad Malik said.

CEO of the national flag carrier Malik said operating especial flights specific to religious occasions has been PIA’s custom.

In order to facilitate the pilgrims, such operations are part of the flag carrier’s responsibilities, he said. Malik added that the flights are being arranged after instructions from the federal cabinet and aviation minister.

