Esports World Cup 2024: Details of teams, tournaments and qualifiers

The Esports World Cup 2024 is scheduled to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from July 4th to August 24th.

This major event will feature competitions on various games, with a total prize pool of $60 million.

Some of the teams have already received invites from the organizations and the rest of the tournament participants are to be determined in regional qualifiers.

Some of the major games, qualifying teams, and prize pool are given below:

Dota 2 (Riyadh Masters 2024)

A total of 20 Dota 2 teams will face off against each other in the upcoming Dota 2 tournament in Riyadh.

Most teams will be selected based on their standings in the EPT interregional rankings, which assign points based on performance in previously held DreamLeague and ESL One tournaments.

However, the remaining slots will be filled through regional qualifiers, scheduled to initiate in early June.

Date: July 3 – 21

Prize pool: $5,000,000

Counter-Strike 2 (report)

Some 15 CS-2 teams worldwide are set to compete in the Counter-Strike 2 tournament.

Team Spirit, the champion of IEM Katowice 2024 and Natus Vincere (NaVi), the champion of PGL Copenhagen Major 2024 tournaments received their first direct invites from the organizers.

Meanwhile, the remaining slots will be awarded to the teams according to their ranking in the ESL World Ranking, with the remaining slot to fill through the regional qualifiers.

Date: July 17 – 21

Prize pool: $1,000,000

PUBG Mobile (report)

A total of 24 PUBG Mobile teams will compete to win the tournament, with five teams from each of the PMSL Southeast Asia, PMSL CSA, and PMSL EMEA regions, along with four teams from PMSL Americas.

The lineup will also feature the champion of the Challengers League, as well as the winners of regional tournaments held in Japan, China, and South Korea.

Moreover, organizers will extend two direct invitations to teams that have yet to be announced.

Date: July 2024

Prize pool: $3,000,000