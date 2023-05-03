Essential Services Act imposed in PIA

KARACHI: Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1952 has been imposed in the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) following the approval of the airline’s chief executive officer (CEO), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

For the smooth functioning of PIA’s flight operations, the federal government imposed Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1952. The order reads that the airline operations were interrupted following the non-payment of salaries.

It stated that PIA employees are regarded as the most vital and key resources of the country who are rendering their services for maintaining smooth operations despite all financial hardships. It added that some employees reflected their malafide intention of influencing the operations over delayed salary payments.

While exercising its powers, the federal government imposed Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1952 for all classes of PIA employees.

It added that any negligence in the professional responsibilities will be considered as a violation of the act and strict action will be taken by the employees.

The order stated that PIA is passing through unprecedented times due to the economic crisis and facing severe cash flow constraints. The airline’s management is closely coordinating with the government to ensure commercial operations.

Comments