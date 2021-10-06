Estranged MPs decide to table no-confidence motion against CM Alyani as deadline expires

QUETTA: The disgruntled ministers of the Balochistan government and members of the provincial assembly have decided to table a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal after a deadline given to CM to quit office expired today, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Balochistan Social Welfare Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch as he was addressing media after talks between disgruntled BAP lawmakers and the provincial government over demand of Alyani’s resignation failed.

He said that estranged ministers and provincial legislators will table a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in the provincial assembly on Friday.

“We have a support of 38 to 40 Balochistan MPAs,” he said, adding that no-confidence motion against CM Jam Kamal Alyani will become successful.

Five members of the Balochistan cabinet and four parliamentary secretaries have decided to resign from their post after a deadline given to Jam Kamal for stepping down as chief minister expired today, it emerged on Wednesday.

Read More: DISGRUNTLED BAP LAWMAKERS GIVE CM KAMAL 24-HOUR ULTIMATUM TO RESIGN

Three ministers, two advisers, and four parliamentary secretaries have submitted their resignation to Zahoor Buledi. The ministers who have resigned included provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, Abdul Rehman Khetran, and Asad Baloch, along with advisers Akbar Askani and Muhammad Khan Lehri.

On September 14, the opposition lawmakers in Balochistan had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly within seven days.

Sixteen members of the opposition parties in the provincial assembly had submitted the no-confidence motion with the secretary of the assembly.

The lawmakers had said that their resolution was based on four major points and among them tops the reason that the chief minister had failed to deliver on the promises during his three-year tenure.