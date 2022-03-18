Estranged PTI MNAs to seek apology from PM Imran Khan: Sindh governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has claimed that the people who are leaving us today will come back to seek apology from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to Waseem Badami in ARY’s program 11th Hour, Imran Ismail said that he is sure that our estranged members would come back to PTI if the motion of no-confidence fails.

“I am 100% sure that Imran Khan would succeed in the vote of no-confidence,” he added.

Governor Sindh added that not only the PM would overcome the no-trust move but PTI would also succeed in the 2023 elections.

Responding to Cheif Minister Sindh’s comment about a ‘reaction in Sindh’, he said that “does the CM think reactions only occur in Sindh? people from other parts of the country are not in deep sleep either. ”

Imran Ismail said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) whole political struggle has been against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and the PPP has exploited them for a long time. How can the MQM-P forget everything and join hands with the PPP? How would MQM face their voters if they team up with the PPP? he added.

On a question about the Institutions’ neutrality, he said that he does not believe that it’s possible for them to be neutral in Pakistan. Every politician waits for phone calls to make decisions, he added.

Governor Sindh also clarified that PTI is not going to do stage a sit-in at D-chowk on March 27. He said that they have only planned to do a public demonstration on March 27, all other kinds of rumours are baseless.

