Ethiopia, Pakistan agree to strengthen 'Defence, Aviation Cooperation'

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Monday agreed to enhance cooperation in defence and aviation as part of efforts to deepen their bilateral relations.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Ethiopia’s Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, and Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, held on Monday in Islamabad.

Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula briefed the Minister about the recent inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), emphasizing that it was built on the principle of equitable and reasonable water utilization, fostering regional integration without causing significant harm to other countries.

Ambassador Abdula also highlighted Ethiopia’s significant advancements in the aviation sector and expressed a keen interest in expanding flight destinations to Pakistan, beyond the existing Karachi route.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, lauded the visionary leadership of Ethiopia, commending the transformative initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed to advance socio-economic development and prosperity in the country.

He also praised Ethiopia’s pivotal role in promoting peace, security, and stability in the Horn of Africa, affirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for these efforts.