Ethiopian Airlines to start direct flights to Pakistan: envoy

KARACHI: Ethiopian Airlines will start direct flights to Pakistan between Karachi and Addis Ababa, ARY News quoted Ambassador Jamal Bakir Abdullah on Monday.

For strengthening economic relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia, Ethiopian Airlines will operate four flights in a week between Karachi and Addis Ababa.

While addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club, Ambassador Jamal Bakir Abdullah said that the direct flights will promote trade and tourism besides strengthening the bilateral relations between both countries.

He said that the Ethiopian foreign minister along with a 10-member delegation will arrive in Karachi on Tuesday via the first flight of the Ethiopian Airlines. He added that Ethiopia is a major market which attracts trade in diverse sectors from Pakistani firms including pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments and others.

Abdullah thanked the Pakistani government for playing a vital role in restoring the air links.

Ethiopian delegation’s visit

Ethiopian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Misganu Arega, will undertake a three-day visit to Pakistan from May 9 to 11.

During the visit, the Ethiopian foreign minister would open the Embassy of Ethiopia in Islamabad and inaugurate direct flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines.

The Ethiopian MoS for Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, are scheduled to inaugurate the opening of the Embassy of Ethiopia in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and the Ethiopian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs will inaugurate the direct flight operations by Ethiopian Airlines.

The Ethiopian delegation comprises Ministers of State for Science & Innovation, Trade & Regional Integration and members of the business community.

“During the visit, the two sides will discuss a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, with a focus on trade and cooperation in science and technology,” the press release added.

The visit of the Ethiopian delegation is expected to provide fresh impetus to the friendly relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan.