Etihad Rail: Dubai and Abu Dhabi linked through a direct line

The Emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been officially linked to the main railway of Etihad Rail, in a major development within the largest infrastructure project in the UAE.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Chairman of Etihad Rail installed the final piece on the railway track, marking the start of a new phase of logistic and economic integration between the two emirates, and in preparation for linking the rest of the emirates to an integrated national railway network in the UAE.

The completion of the main railway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai comes within the framework of “The UAE Railway Programme” which was launched as a part of the Projects of the 50, with an investment worth of AED 50 billion.

The UAE Railway Programme includes a national network of railway projects that would link the seven emirates. The programme is expected to create economic opportunities amounting to AED 200 billion.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that “The UAE Railway Programme” reflects UAE’s ambitions and aspirations to start the next fifty years with huge development projects that enhance its position as a leading regional and global center in the sectors of trade, economy and logistics services.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed added: “The completion of the main railway of the “UAE National Rail Network” project between Dubai and Abu Dhabi represents an important pivotal phase that shows the great benefits of this national project in linking all the emirates of the country and enhancing the transportation process between industrial and economic centers, and facilitating transportation within the UAE.”

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed stressed: “The economic effects of linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai via the “UAE National Rail Network” will extend for many years. A huge achievement chaired by my brother Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed.. the project will increase the competitiveness of the UAE and strengthen the spirit of Union between the emirates.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of completing the main railway of the “UAE National Rail Network” which connect the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Sharjah, in connecting the cities and industries to a safe and sustainable rail network.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed added: “The completion of the main railway will enhance the strategic position of the project at the transport and infrastructure levels, and contributes to the promotion of sustainable development in the UAE, and the consolidation of its position to remain in the first ranks at the regional and global levels.”

During the visit, their highnesses praised the efforts of the employees of the Etihad Rail, who are working efficiently towards the development of the UAE National Rail Network project, according to the approved timeline, and in cooperation with all concerned authorities, federally and locally, and constantly keen to provide all forms of support for this national and strategic project.

The railway which length is 256 km and is designed based on the highest international standards and specifications concerned with environmental aspects, safety and quality, will play a pivotal role in developing the UAE National Rail Network, facilitate goods transportation within the UAE and reduce transportation costs.

The railway includes 29 bridges, 60 crossings and 137 drainage channels. The total excavation and backfill work amounted 46 million cubic metres, with the participation of 13,300 workers, recording more than 47 million working hours.

‍

Comments