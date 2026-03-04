Etihad Rail services transport over 350 passengers with Saudi Arabia help 

In coordination with the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre (ADCMC), Etihad Rail operated three exceptional passenger train services between Al Ghuwaifat Station in Al Dhafra and Al Faya Station in Abu Dhabi City.

The special trips transported more than 350 passengers safely, providing a dependable alternative for residents affected by regional travel disruptions.

The services were operated ahead of the official public launch of Etihad Rail’s passenger network, reflecting the system’s operational readiness.

The initiative ensured safe and efficient transport for returning residents during a period of travel uncertainty. It also demonstrated Abu Dhabi’s ability to mobilise infrastructure swiftly in response to emergency situations.

Authorities confirmed that freight operations continued without interruption, underlining the railway network’s capacity to manage both cargo and passenger services simultaneously.

Officials said the operation highlights the availability of alternative transport options during travel disruptions. Residents have been advised to monitor official channels for updates regarding future passenger services.

Etihad Rail adopted all safety protocols were fully implemented, with both technical teams and operational staff deployed to ensure smooth and secure journeys.

The exceptional train services underscore the strategic importance, reliability and flexibility of the UAE’s national railway infrastructure. Authorities added that additional passenger services will continue to operate as required until air traffic resumes and flight schedules return to normal.