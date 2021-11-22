Etihad Rail completes excavation works of all tunnels of UAE National Rail Network

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, stressed the importance of the completion of excavation of all rail tunnels of Package D of Stage Two of the UAE National Rail Network.

The network will support the development of the transport and logistics system, which will enhance the UAE’s journey for the next fifty years.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, visited the Sakamkam area in Fujairah, with the presence of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, to mark the completion of excavation works of all the nine tunnels, which extend over 6.9 kilometres.

The tunnels were constructed across the Emirates of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah as part of Package D of Stage Two, two months ahead of schedule, and according to the highest standards of safety and sustainability.

Etihad Rail took a series of precautionary measures to limit the noise and vibrations caused by excavation using the explosive blasting methods and their impact on nearby communities, using innovative machinery and equipment that helped overcome these challenges effectively.

Etihad Rail recently announced the completion of the construction works for Package A of Stage Two of the UAE National Rail Network, which extends over 139 km and connects Ghuwaifat with Stage One of the project, which extends over 264 km from Habshan to Ruwais. The development of the UAE National Rail Network is proceeding according to schedule. It will play a significant role in providing a modern, sustainable network that bolsters the leading regional position of the UAE.

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by officials from the emirate of Fujairah and Board members of Etihad Rail.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!