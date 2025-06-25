Etihad Town Phase – III Pre-Launch Payment Plan Unvieled

web analytics
Lahore – June 21, 2025: Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate brand, Etihad Town Lahore held a grand event at The Palace, Etihad Town, Raiwind Road, to officially unveil the pre-launch payment plan for its highly anticipated Phase – III.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures from Lahore’s real estate sector, including Top Realtors and Sales Partners. All SSPs of Etihad Town were present at the event and praised the vision, location, and distinctive features of Phase – III.

Etihad Town

The Chief Guest, Mr. Sheikh Shujaullah Khan, CEO of Etihad Group, shared key insights into the development, stating:

“Phase – III will be one of the most iconic and remarkable projects in Etihad Town’s history. It is not just a residential scheme, but a complete representation of a modern, prosperous lifestyle.”

He further assured attendees that, like its previous projects, Etihad Town Phase – III will also be delivered ahead of schedule.

Key highlights of Etihad Town Phase – III include:

• Pakistan’s first privately developed water park

• An eco-friendly urban forest

• A bird park

• A sports arena

• A stunning commercial block inspired by the world-famous Champs-Élysées Avenue in France

The pre-launch payment plan for Phase – III was shared with the attendees and received overwhelmingly positive feedback. Sales Partners expressed strong trust in Etihad Town’s credibility, timely project delivery, and reliable development model.

Etihad Town Phase – III stands out as a first-of-its-kind project, combining modern urban amenities, sustainable green environments, and internationally inspired commercial infrastructure—all within a single development.

For more details, follow Etihad Town on Facebook and Instagram.

