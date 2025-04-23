Etihad Town Expands to Sialkot: Pakistan’s Most Trustworthy Real Estate Brand Sets New Standards Once Again

Renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality, transparency, and timely delivery, Etihad Town has firmly cemented its position as Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate brand. With a legacy of successful projects in Lahore and Rahim Yar Khan, Etihad Town has consistently raised the bar in modern urban development, earning the trust of thousands of investors and homeowners across the country.

Building on this legacy, Etihad Town has now unveiled its latest venture — Etihad Town Sialkot — a project that is poised to transform the real estate landscape of the city. Strategically situated on the prime Sialkot Daska Road, and only 2 minutes from the Motorway Interchange, the location offers unparalleled accessibility and growth potential. The event was attended by Etihad Town’s visionary leadership, Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Munir, Executive Director Chaudhry Raheel Munir, and Chief Executive Officer Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan.

Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Munir and Executive Director Chaudhry Raheel Munir shared their insights on the Project’s significance and future vision with the audience.The leadership’s strategic foresight and consistent delivery have turned Etihad Town into a household name in Pakistan’s real estate sector.

The highlight of the event was the Launch of Etihad Town Sialkot TVC starring Mikaal Zulfiqar and Vasay Chaudhry who were also present on stage. The event was well attended by distinguished Strategic Sales Partners, Investors and Esteemed Clients from across the Country, reflecting the Project’s importance and widespread public interest.

The newly launched society features both residential and commercial plots, providing versatile options for end-users and investors. What sets the project apart is that development work has already begun, underscoring the brand’s focus on speedy and efficient execution — a promise Etihad Town has always fulfilled.

Etihad Town Sialkot offers a flexible 3-year payment plan with no hidden development charges, reinforcing the developer’s reputation for transparency. Moreover, the project is 100% approved by all concerned government authorities, giving investors complete peace of mind.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Town Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan, stated:

“Etihad Town is not just about building housing societies — it’s about building trust, communities, and the future. With the launch of Etihad Town Sialkot, we are bringing the same quality and commitment that we’re known for in Lahore. We are here to deliver, and we are here to stay.”

With Sialkot quickly emerging as a major economic and residential hub, Etihad Town Sialkot offers a timely and trustworthy investment opportunity — one backed by a brand that delivers what it promises.