Etisalat Group reaffirms investment commitment to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif greeted a top-tier delegation from UAE-based Etisalat Group, led by CEO Hatem Dowidar, to explore scaling investment prospects in Pakistan’s economy, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Shareef presented a formal proposal to the Etisalat Group to raise its investment in Pakistan, promising full easing and a business-friendly environment.

Shahbaz Sharif highlighted that the top priority of the government is to lure foreign investment across various sectors, including telecommunications, ICT, and infrastructure.

The prime minister emphasised the deep-rooted cultural and religious bonds between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, lauding that Emirati companies have played a vital role in Pakistan’s economic development over the years.

CEO Hatem Dowidar appreciated the Pakistani government’s investor-friendly policies and reiterated the group’s commitment to long-term and sustainable investment in Pakistan.

Hatem Dowidar shared that Etisalat Group’s investment in Pakistan has been in progress for 19 continues years, with over 10,000 Pakistanis presently employed by the company.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja and other senior officials were also part of the meeting.

The delegation showed keen interest in contributing to Pakistan’s digital growth and connectivity goals.

This strategic engagement marks a renewed chapter in Etisalat Group’s investment in Pakistan, reinforcing bilateral economic cooperation and paving the way for future ventures.

