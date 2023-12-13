EU, AFD sign agreement on new climate initiative in Punjab

The EU and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) signed an agreement in Islamabad today to spearhead a new climate initiative in the urban centres of Punjab.

The agreement was signed by EU Ambassador Dr. Riina Kionka and Deputy Director AFD Eastern Europe, Middle East and Asia, Ms. Julie Marsaudon.

According to the official statement, the project aims to improve access to drinking water and sanitation services by installing 200 kilometres of new water supply pipes and providing 55,000 new connections.

It focuses on enhancing capacities, increasing water treatment capacity by 135,000 cubic meters per day and bolstering urban water governance. The initiative will improve the access of 400,000 individuals to drinking water.

Speaking on the occasion, the EU Ambassador underscored the commitment to supporting Pakistan in improving resilience to climate change and the EU’s readiness to redouble efforts to support the country’s green inclusive growth.

Last month, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved $180 million loan to improve water supply and solid waste management services in two rapidly growing cities in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

According to the press statement, the Developing Resilient Environments and Advancing Municipal Services in Punjab Project will curtail excessive groundwater extraction and urban environment degradation by expanding and modernizing urban water supply in Rawalpindi and solid waste management systems in Bahawalpur.

“The project will help make municipal services in these two cities more sustainable, resilient, and less carbon-intensive,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov.