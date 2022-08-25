EU announces immediate relief of €350,000 for flood victims in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The European Union (EU) on Thursday announced to provide €350,000 to assist flood victims in Pakistan, Ambassador to EU Asad Majeed Khan said.

Taking to Twitter, Asad M Khan shared details of the funds being provided by the European Union and said that the EU has announced the immediate provision of €350,000 for flood affected population through its urgent response mechanism.

“Given the epic scale of the disaster all such contributions are a source of great relief for affected populations,” the ambassador said.

He also shared a press release from the EU which highlighted that the aid will focus on addressing the urgent needs of those most affected in some of the hardest-hit districts of Jhal Magsi and Lasbella in Balochistan.

EU🇪🇺 announces the immediate provision of €350,000 for flood affected population in 🇵🇰 through its urgent response mechanism ECHO. Given the epic scale of the disaster all such contributions are a source of great relief for affected populations. @JanezLenarcic @ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/rvyAlIhmAn — Asad M. Khan (@asadmk17) August 25, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is facing some of the worst floods which have affected all four provinces in the country, displacing millions from their homes.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has revealed that over 900 people were killed during monsoon rains across Pakistan since June this year.

Taking to Twitter, the minister shared that the highest number of deaths and injuries during the time period was recorded in Sindh and Balochistan. “Since June, 903 people, including 326 children and 191 women, have died in various incidents of monsoon rains and floods.”

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has cancelled his visit to London while considering the flood situation in the country. The prime minister intended to fly to London after his two-day official visit to Qatar, but he decided to travel back to Islamabad to review the ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas.

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has also decided to visit flood-hit areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.

