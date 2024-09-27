web analytics
EU announces €700,000 in humanitarian aid to Pakistan

The European Union (EU) is providing €700,000 in humanitarian aid to Pakistan, after widespread flooding and landslides have caused loss of lives and significant damage to people’s livelihood and key infrastructures across the country.

According to state-run news agency, the aid will help address the urgent needs of the most vulnerable communities in some of the hardest-hit areas, particularly in Balochistan, Khyber Paktunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Taheeni Thammannagoda, who oversees the EU’s humanitarian programmes in Pakistan said, “The EU expresses heartfelt condolences to Pakistan for the lives lost in the exceptionally heavy monsoon rains, which have once again put the resilience of communities across the country to the test.

“The EU has made available funding to help our humanitarian partners on the ground respond and deliver essential lifesaving aid to affected families.”

The funding will be channeled through the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The emergency response will prioritise multi-sectoral assistance to help the most affected people meet their needs, such as water and sanitation, temporary shelter and essential relief items.

This comes on top of €11 million allocated by EU humanitarian aid in 2024 for humanitarian support and disaster preparedness in Pakistan.

