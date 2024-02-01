EU announces unanimous deal on 50 bn-euro aid to Ukraine

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Thursday announced a unanimous deal between member states on sending 50 billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine, overcoming opposition from Hungary’s Viktor Orban at a crunch summit in Brussels.

“We have a deal. Unity,” European Council chief Charles Michel said on X (formerly Twitter). “All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine.”

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal hailed the deal reached by the European Union to supply Kyiv with 50 billion euros in aid that was initially blocked by Hungary.

“Each of your votes is a significant contribution to our joint victory,” Shmygal said in a message on social media thanking member states, adding that the agreement was a display of “solidarity” and “unity” in the 27-member bloc.