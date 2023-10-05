EU decides to extend Pakistan’s GSP+ status

ISLAMABAD: European Union (EU) members have extended Pakistan’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP) Plus status for four years, ARY News reported.

Caretaker Minister for Trade and Commerce Gohar Ejaz said that the European Council is expected to give its final approval for the extension of the current Scheme soon.

Alhamdolillah, I am pleased to share that the EU MEPs have decided to roll over the rules on the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) till 2027. The European Council is expected to give its final approval for the extension of the current Scheme soon. I take this opportunity… pic.twitter.com/ANQvHX9Jj5 — Dr Gohar Ejaz (@Gohar_Ejaz1) October 5, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that the current GSP plus status is scheduled to expire in December 2023.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minster (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar stressed the need to continue the GSP Plus scheme which served the interests of both Pakistan and the European Union (EU).

The prime minister, in a meeting with EU Ambassador to Pakistan Riina Kionka, who called on him, emphasized the significant role of the GSP Plus scheme in boosting Pakistan’s exports to European markets

PM Kakar calls for continuation of GSP Plus scheme for Pakistan, EU interests

He expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-EU ties and lauded recent progress made in this regard.

PM Kakar said that his government was committed to safeguarding and upholding the rights of all its citizens.

The caretaker PM said the government would provide constitutional continuity till the next general elections were held in the country.

The EU ambassador said that the EU would continue to provide support to the Government of Pakistan and work to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.