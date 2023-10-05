EU decides to extend Pakistan’s GSP+ status

27.9 C
ISLAMABAD: European Union (EU) members have extended Pakistan’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP) Plus status for four years, ARY News reported.

Caretaker Minister for Trade and Commerce Gohar Ejaz said that the European Council is expected to give its final approval for the extension of the current Scheme soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that the current GSP plus status is scheduled to expire in December 2023.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minster (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar stressed the need to continue the GSP Plus scheme which served the interests of both Pakistan and the European Union (EU).

The prime minister, in a meeting with EU Ambassador to Pakistan Riina Kionka, who called on him, emphasized the significant role of the GSP Plus scheme in boosting Pakistan’s exports to European markets

He expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-EU ties and lauded recent progress made in this regard.

PM Kakar said that his government was committed to safeguarding and upholding the rights of all its citizens.

The caretaker PM said the government would provide constitutional continuity till the next general elections were held in the country.

The EU ambassador said that the EU would continue to provide support to the Government of Pakistan and work to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

