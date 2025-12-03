EU-Funded Nutrition Project Marks Successful Closeout with Strengthened Civil Society and Innovation in Sindh

Karachi, December 3, 2025: A two-day “Dissemination and Project Closeout Event” was held in Karachi under the European Union in Pakistan-funded initiative “Strengthening Local Civil Society and Community-based Organisations and their Capacity in the Nutrition Sector in Sindh.”

The initiative addressed malnutrition across the five most adversely affected districts of Sindh i.e. Sukkur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Khairpur, and Nosheroferoze. The EUR 6 million project co-funded by the European Union in Pakistan was jointly implemented by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation (MERF), and the Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO).

Over the last two years, the project has made significant strides in transforming the nutrition ecosystem in Sindh by strengthening civil society leadership, enhancing service delivery, and promoting evidence-based advocacy. Fifteen CSOs were capacitated to lead accountable, community-driven nutrition action and became active contributors to provincial and district coordination mechanisms, securing policy commitments and donor funding for continued programming.

Service delivery systems recorded measurable improvements, including a 51% increase in Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) treatment uptake and the provision of 40,000 cartons of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for malnourished children. The project also advanced digital and data systems through enhanced nutrition surveillance, launch of an e-learning platform, and upgrades to the AAP web portal for timely monitoring and learning.

Moreover, partnerships with academia have paved the way for sustained innovation through research collaborations, pilot projects, and the establishment of two Nutrition Innovation Centers.

These views were also echoed in keynote remarks by BNBWU Vice Chancellor Dr. Tahmina Managan, SMBBU Vice Chancellor Dr. Nusrat Kamal Shah, and SALU Vice Chancellor Dr. Yousaf Khushk, who affirmed their commitment to fostering research and piloting academic courses on malnutrition to equip future generations with the skills needed to address this growing challenge.

Fahad Abbasi, Country Director, IRC Pakistan, appreciated the European Union for their institutional support and stated, “The fight against malnutrition requires a sustained multisectoral approach that addresses root causes including poverty, limited access to quality healthcare and education, gender disparities, insufficient dietary diversity, and food insecurity.”

Speaking at the event, Barbara Riksen, Team Leader Rural Development and Economic Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Pakistan, noted, “Malnutrition is a complex issue that demands not only technical interventions but strong engagement of local communities. By strengthening partnerships, we have ensured that community voices are heard and their nutritional needs are addressed”

The Chief Guest, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho (Provincial Minister of Sindh for Health and Population Welfare) appreciated the efforts of the European Union and highlighted the decade-long partnership through EU WINS, EU PINS, and EU SIGN projects, complementing the Government of Sindh’s Accelerated Action Plan for Reduction of Stunting and Malnutrition. She emphasized that investing in nutrition programming is directly linked to preventive care, economic productivity, and a resilient health system.

She further noted that the learnings and recommendations emerging from this project are valuable and that the Government of Sindh will incorporate relevant elements into its future planning and implementation frameworks.

Dr. Shah Miran (CEO-MERF) noted that the partnership has played a pivotal role in strengthening frontline nutrition services and empowering communities to identify and address malnutrition early.

Javed Jabbar (Board Member-SPO) emphasized that by strengthening local organizations and amplifying community voices, a strong foundation has been built for long-term nutrition resilience in Sindh.

The event saw active participation from the Department of Health Sindh, AAP Taskforce, PPHI, WHO, UNICEF, along with civil society organizations, community representatives, youth, and humanitarian actors. Participants exchanged experiences and innovative ideas to further strengthen nutrition programming in the province.

The European Union’s support to nutrition in Pakistan began with humanitarian assistance after the 2010 floods and has since evolved into long-term development cooperation, supporting public departments to deliver nutrition services within a strong and efficient policy framework.