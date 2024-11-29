EU lifts ban on PIA flights, says Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the European Union (EU) has lifted the ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe, ARY News reported.

According to Asif, the European Aviation Authority on Friday accepted the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) request to lift the ban on PIA flights to the EU.

Khawaja Asif stated that the removal of the ban will help expedite the PIA privatization process, as the rating of the national flag-carrier has significantly improved.

In a statement issued on X, the aviation minister wrote: “It is a momentous day to announce that European Commission and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has lifted the suspension on PIA flights to Europe.”

The minister also stated that Third Country Operator (TCO) authorization has also been issued to a private Pakistani airline “Airblue”.

“It is made possible due to complete focus of Aviation Ministry to strengthen Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and ensuring safety oversight in line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards”, Khawaja Asif said.

He added that the PML-N government has taken significant measures to strengthen PCAA including the enactment of PCAA Act, smooth segregation of regulator and service providers, appointment of professional leadership and training to build the capacity.

The aviation minister expressed gratitude to the European Commission and EASA for conducting a transparent process and our commitment to ensure Aviation safety in Pakistan.

He also expressed hope that the UK and other countries would follow the EU, to remove the ban on PIA.

The development came after a comprehensive review by the EU Air Safety Committee, which involved an on-site evaluation of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and sample assessments of Pakistani air carriers.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) – News and Updates – ARY News

It is pertinent to note here that the UK and several other EU countries suspended PIA’s flight operations due to concerns about the authenticity of pilot licenses in 2020.