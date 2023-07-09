EU mulls extending Pakistan’s GSP+ status

ISLAMABAD: European Union (EU) mulling over extending Pakistan’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) Plus status, ARY News reported.

“The proposed extension of the EU’s global GSP regulation means that, for now, nothing changes. Pakistan will continue to benefit from the preferential access to the European Market. Pakistan’s obligations to maintain the status also remain the same.”

⬇️Full statement by @RKionka pic.twitter.com/VvmO0T4wBM — EUPakistan (@EUPakistan) July 9, 2023

In a video statement, European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka said that Pakistan will continue enjoying the preference in access to the European markets as no changes have been made in the planned extension of GSP regulation.

She said that the report will be presented in the European parliament and the member states and the EU will keep an eye on the proceeding regarding the GSP plus status.

The ambassador highlighted the areas where the EU wants improvement from Pakistan, which include freedom of expression, media freedom, women’s rights, minority rights, and gender equality.

Dr. Riina Kionka maintained that EU and international experts are keeping an eye on the crackdowns after May 9 and the trials in the military courts and anti-terrorism courts.

Pakistan is a party to International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) which states that every citizen has the right to a fair and public trial. The charter also states that the trial must be held in court which is free and unbiased.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.