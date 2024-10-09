EU opens ‘air bridge’ to fly aid to Lebanon

BRUSSELS: The European Union said Wednesday it had launched a “humanitarian air bridge” to fly aid to Lebanon as fighting rages between Israel and Hezbollah.

The European Commission said three initial flights were scheduled to carry supplies from Italy and Dubai to the conflict-wracked country, with the first arriving in Beirut on Friday.

“The EU stands by the people affected by the crisis in Lebanon,” commission president Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

“From blankets to shelter kits and medicines. More will come.”

The EU last week said it was ramping up spending on humanitarian assistance to Lebanon by 30 million euros ($33 million) in response to the unfolding violence.

Israel has intensified strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon since September 23, leaving more than 1,150 people dead and forcing more than a million to flee.

Hezbollah fired projectiles into Israel Wednesday and said it foiled ground incursions, a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Lebanon could face destruction like Gaza.

Brussels said that it was already coordinating deliveries of aid to Lebanon from member states Belgium, France, Poland, Slovakia and Spain since last week.