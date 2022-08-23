EU provides Rs76mn to assist Pakistan’s flood victims

ISLAMABAD: The European Union (EU) has approved a grant of €350,000 (nearly PKR 76 million) to provide crucial humanitarian assistance to families affected by severe flooding, which has wreaked havoc across many parts of Pakistan.

In a statement, the EU said that the aid will focus on addressing the urgent needs of those most affected in some of the hardest-hit districts of Jhal Magsi and Lasbella in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan.

“The devastating floods have left a trail of destruction in Pakistan, causing many to suffer the loss of their homes, livelihoods, and belongings,” said Taheeni Thammannagoda, who oversees EU humanitarian programmes in Pakistan.

“The EU funding will help get vital assistance to the most vulnerable people to support them during this hard time. The assistance will support International Rescue Committee in delivering much-needed assistance.”

“This includes the provision of cash transfers to help flood-stricken families to meet their immediate needs, primary healthcare services, with a focus on water-borne and communicable diseases, which are common after a flood, as well as nutrition support,” she added.

She further stated that the programme will also provide psychological support to vulnerable groups such as women, adolescent girls, and children.

Flash floods have killed more than 600 people while thousands were displaced in Pakistan since June this year, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

A day ago, the government decided to hold a donors’ conference for the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas of the country.

