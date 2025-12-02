EU releases €3mln to support Pakistan’s flood-hit communities

The European Union (EU) has released an extra three million Euros to support communities affected by floods in Pakistan.

The new funding aims to help families in the hardest-hit areas of Punjab and begin early recovery.

In a statement, the EU said the assistance will be provided through cash support so affected households can buy essential items and plan their recovery according to their own priorities.

This latest allocation builds on 1.05 million Euros released in September for medical care, clean water, sanitation and other key services.

In 2023, the European Union (EU) also released an additional €1 million in humanitarian aid to respond to the floods that have affected Pakistan in the past weeks, which have directly or indirectly affected some 900,000 people.

The funding will help address the most pressing needs of vulnerable people in the provinces of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as the areas hit the hardest, said a news release.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, said: “One year after the tragic floods that caused tremendous suffering in Pakistan, the EU remains committed to helping those most in need. As a new rain season has again displaced thousands of people in parts of the country, this additional EU funding will help support vulnerable communities as they try to recover their former lives.”